Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Prices Continue to Fall Back

01/13/2023 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE canola futures turned lower at midsession Friday, as the effects of Thursday's reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture wore off, according to a trader.

The numbers from the USDA were only significant because they were different from what the markets expected, according to the trader.

"In the end, the situation didn't really change that much," the trader noted.

The trader pointed to rains this week in Argentina which have been providing some relief from the country's severe drought.

"Surprisingly it's not putting a lot of pressure on the soybeans," the trader said, adding the oilseed markets remained rangebound.

The trader noted the declines in canola exports, with the Canadian Grain Commission reporting that more than 120,000 tons left the country during the week ended Jan. 8. Although the pace of exports continued to be ahead of those a year ago, the trader expects ending stocks to be somewhat larger than previously anticipated.

Declines in Chicago soyoil and soymeal weighed on canola values, with more pressure from losses in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Increases in Chicago soybeans and global crude oil prices helped to offset further pull backs in vegetable oils.

The Canadian dollar was lower on Friday, with the loonie at 74.55 U.S. cents, compared to Thursday's close of 74.75 U.S. cents.

About 25,200 canola contracts were traded as of 11:41 a.m. ET. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:41 a.m. ET: 
 
   Canola   Price   Change 
      Mar   837.60  dn 4.60 
      May   838.40  dn 2.60 
      Jul   838.80  dn 3.20 
      Nov   814.60  dn 1.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1211ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.02% 0.93243 Delayed Quote.0.59%
BRENT OIL 1.42% 84.89 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.06% 1.63485 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.30% 95.323 Delayed Quote.1.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.15% 0.69198 Delayed Quote.1.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.7462 Delayed Quote.0.83%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.26% 196.0042 Delayed Quote.2.78%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.24% 1.44927 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.11% 0.85343 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.54% 437.2464 Real-time Quote.-3.09%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.74% 607.5428 Real-time Quote.-2.03%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.04% 515.3 End-of-day quote.5.54%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.17% 181.27 Delayed Quote.2.22%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.16% 1.33993 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
WTI 1.35% 79.535 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:27pCORRECTION/ROUNDUP 4: Greta Thunberg visits Lützerath - demolition has begun
DP
12:25pExplosion hits gas pipeline connecting lithuania and latvia --li…
RE
12:22pToronto Stocks Rise; Corus Entertainment Slides on Greater 1Q Profit Decline
DJ
12:12pICE Canola Prices Continue to Fall Back
DJ
12:04pCaracal Gold chair steps down; successor search begins
AN
11:47aExxon prepares to start up $1.2 bln Texas oil refinery expansion - sources
RE
11:34aIoneer Shares Rise 23% After Conditional $700 Million Energy Department Loan Commitment
DJ
11:33aExclusive-Exxon prepares to start up $1.2 billion Texas oil refinery expansion - sources
RE
11:32aGreta Thunberg joins coal protesters in Luetzerath
RE
11:09aScholz wants to import gas from Iraq
DP
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla cuts prices on electric vehicles for U.S. market
2China's Didi on comeback trail after suffering regulatory setbacks
3Analyst recommendations: Air Products, AutoNation, Lockheed Martin, Mos..
4Analysis-China's rapid reopening brings joy and woe for world markets
5Musk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial

HOT NEWS