WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was surging on Monday, a day after OPEC+ members announced they would cut crude oil production by more than one million barrels per day starting in May.

Crude oil was up more than US$4 per barrel in response to the reduced output. The upcoming production cuts also supported prices for Chicago soyoil, Malaysian palm oil and European rapeseed.

One analyst believes the cuts were due to declining crude oil prices in March. The analyst also thinks they could cause canola to surpass the psychological level of C$800 per U.S. cent compared with Friday's close.

Nearly 25,198 canola contracts were traded as of 11:25 a.m. ET.

Canola Price Change May 784.70 up 16.80 Jul 767.40 up 17.90 Nov 738.10 up 17.10 Jan 739.80 up 15.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1200ET