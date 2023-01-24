Advanced search
ICE Canola Pulls Back

01/24/2023 | 10:08am EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE canola futures were lower Tuesday morning, with the larger declines in the new crop months.

There was weakness in Chicago soyoil, while gains in Chicago soybeans and soymeal, plus European rapeseed helped to temper further losses in canola. The Malaysian palm oil market is closed for the Lunar New Year. Global crude oil prices were relatively steady, providing little direction to vegetable oils.

The Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged Tuesday morning, with the loonie at 74.71 U.S. cents compared with Monday's close of 74.73 U.S. cents.

About 6,300 contracts had traded as of 9:36 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:36 a.m. ET: 

   Canola     Price     Change 
 
      Mar     804.70    dn 2.00 
      May     804.50    dn 1.90 
      Jul     804.50    dn 3.80 
      Nov     787.40    dn 4.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-23 1008ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.17% 0.93861 Delayed Quote.1.21%
BRENT OIL -0.43% 87.76 Delayed Quote.2.49%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.63% 1.64571 Delayed Quote.1.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.08% 97.725 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.35% 0.69162 Delayed Quote.0.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.27% 0.74577 Delayed Quote.1.27%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.02% 1.45333 Delayed Quote.0.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.06% 0.86751 Delayed Quote.0.83%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.72% 444.3164 Real-time Quote.1.72%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.86% 596.724 Real-time Quote.-1.15%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.22% 462.7 End-of-day quote.-3.09%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.29% 1.34045 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
WTI -0.65% 81.281 Delayed Quote.0.95%
HOT NEWS