Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Recovers Higher at Midday

02/22/2023 | 12:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was holding onto small gains at midday Wednesday, recovering from overnight losses as a turn higher in Chicago soyoil provided support.

Supportive technical signals and a resulting influx of speculative short covering and new fund buying contributed to the gains, according to a trader.

The trader added that a general lack of significant selling pressure on the other side was also underpinning values.

While soyoil was higher, Chicago soybeans and meal were both lower, which tempered the upside potential in canola to some extent.

European rapeseed futures were also lower on the day.

About 19,000 canola contracts traded as of 11:45 a.m. ET.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:45 a.m. ET: 

 
   Canola     Price      Change 
      Mar     842.60     up 4.10 
      May     834.30     up 2.40 
      Jul     832.90     up 2.70 
      Nov     812.00     up 0.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1217ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.47% 610.1235 Real-time Quote.-0.11%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.20% 497 End-of-day quote.2.63%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:50pHighly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says
RE
12:42pSouth Africa's Eskom debt relief plan welcomed by investors
RE
12:42pShanta Gold hails new Kenya resource estimate
AN
12:34pToronto Stocks Slide, Gildan Activewear Rises on Dividend Hike, Shareholder Return Plans
DJ
12:22pGlobal shares, U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed minutes
RE
12:20pStarbucks offers a dash of olive oil with its coffee in Italy
RE
12:18pICE Canola Recovers Higher at Midday
DJ
12:15pSEC Settles Charges Against SPAC African Gold Acquisition for Internal Control, Recordkeeping Failures
DJ
12:06pU.S. proposes first offshore wind auction in Gulf of Mexico
RE
11:47aBetween cooling towers and renewables: Habeck visits Lusatia
DP
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes to detail debate over rate hike endgame
2Analysis-Stablecoin regulatory crackdown sends warning to industry
3Publication of year-end Report January – December 2022
4BRENNTAG : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
5Meta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and Instagram

HOT NEWS