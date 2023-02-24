Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Recovers at Midday

02/24/2023 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The ICE Futures canola market was posting small gains at midday Friday, recovering from earlier losses amid ideas the declines were overdone.

A weaker tone in the Canadian dollar contributed to the move higher in canola, as the softer currency serves to keep crush margins wide.

Solid end-user demand was also supportive, with weekly Canadian canola exports of 190,800 metric tons during the week ended Feb. 19 up by 5% from the previous week. Crop year-to-date canola exports of 4.89 million metric tones were well ahead of the 3.74 million moved by the same point the previous year.

However, losses in Chicago soyoil tempered the upside in canola.

European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were also down on

the day.

About 16,100 canola contracts traded as of 11:33 EST.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:33 EST: 

 
   Canola Prices      Change 
   Mar 834.00         up 1.50 
   May 823.30         up 0.60 
   Jul 820.80         up 0.40 
   Nov 801.00         up 1.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1207ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.63% 0.91609 Delayed Quote.0.02%
BRENT OIL 0.26% 82.29 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.03% 1.62758 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.75% 100.157 Delayed Quote.2.96%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.09% 0.68998 Delayed Quote.0.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.53% 0.7337 Delayed Quote.0.02%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.13% 1.43706 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.52% 0.83908 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.54% 1.362 Delayed Quote.0.06%
WTI 0.29% 75.917 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:47pCorn and wheat hit multi-week lows on U.S. export concerns
RE
12:45pSome suppliers point finger at UK grocers over salad shortages
RE
12:20pToronto Stocks Slip; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Rises on 1Q Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Beat-
DJ
12:14pGlobal stocks fall, U.S. yields rise after strong economic data
RE
12:08pICE Canola Recovers at Midday
DJ
11:49aEcuador oil flows could normalize in 3 weeks after force majeure
RE
11:49aBangladesh seeks third LNG cargo for March delivery - sources
RE
11:42aKansas City Fed Services Activity Index Bounces Back in February
DJ
11:40athyssenkrupp awards billion euro contract for green steel
DP
11:37aPemex Deer Park, Texas fire broke out in crude distillation area -sources
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nagarro with weekly loss of over a quarter
2U.S. consumer spending surges in January; inflation accelerates
3Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
4Analyst recommendations: Domino's Pizza, Imax, Moderna, W.W. Grainger....
5BASF Group: Reporting on the 2022 business year: BASF shows resilience ..

HOT NEWS