ICE Canola Retreats From Early Gains at Midday

10/17/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE Futures canola contracts were weaker at midday Monday, retreating from overnight gains.

Strength in the Canadian dollar, which was up by more than half a cent relative to its U.S. counterpart, accounted for some of the weakness in canola.

Losses in European rapeseed futures and steady farmer deliveries into the commercial pipeline contributed to the declines in canola.

However, gains in Chicago Board of Trade soyoil provided underlying support. Wide crush margins and solid end user demand also helped limit the downside.

About 15,200 canola contracts traded as of 11:42 EDT. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:42 EDT: 
 
Canola      Nov         858.30          dn 4.00 
            Jan         865.00          dn 4.10 
            Mar         870.20          dn 4.90 
            May         872.20          dn 4.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1218ET

HOT NEWS