  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Rises Again Despite Mixed Oils Performance

01/12/2023 | 10:49am EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market rallied Thursday morning despite mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil was higher, but European rapeseed was mixed and Malaysian palm oil was mostly lower.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release both its monthly supply/demand estimates as well as its quarterly grain stocks report later Thursday.

An upswing in crude oil prices continued Thursday morning after recent purchases by China. There was also a 0.1 per cent decline in consumer prices in the U.S. during the month of December, according to a report released earlier Thursday by the U.S. Labor Department.

The Canadian dollar was up more than one-quarter of a U.S. cent compared with Wednesday's close.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:39 a.m. ET: 

   Canola     Price     Change 
      Mar     839.90    up 8.10 
      May     837.50    up 9.50 
      Jul     837.50    up 8.60 
      Nov     809.90    up 7.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1048ET

