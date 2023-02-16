ICE Canola Rises With Outside Markets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger at midday Thursday, underpinned by activity in outside markets.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were all higher on the day, lending support to the Canadian oilseed.

Weakness in the Canadian dollar was also supportive, helping crush margins remain historically wide.

However, chart-based positioning tempered the upside, with intermonth-spreading also weighing on the nearby March contract as traders adjust positions ahead of the month-end.

About 22,000 canola contracts traded as of 11:40 EST.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:40 EST: Canola Price Change Mar 823.30 up 0.20 May 819.40 up 2.30 Jul 817.80 up 2.50 Nov 799.30 up 3.60

