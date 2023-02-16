Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Rises With Outside Markets

02/16/2023 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger at midday Thursday, underpinned by activity in outside markets.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were all higher on the day, lending support to the Canadian oilseed.

Weakness in the Canadian dollar was also supportive, helping crush margins remain historically wide.

However, chart-based positioning tempered the upside, with intermonth-spreading also weighing on the nearby March contract as traders adjust positions ahead of the month-end.

About 22,000 canola contracts traded as of 11:40 EST. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:40 EST: 
 
  Canola        Price           Change 
    Mar         823.30          up 0.20 
    May         819.40          up 2.30 
    Jul         817.80          up 2.50 
    Nov         799.30          up 3.60

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1207ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.10% 0.92597 Delayed Quote.1.05%
BRENT OIL 0.56% 85.66 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.13% 1.61432 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.30% 99.67 Delayed Quote.3.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.24% 0.6878 Delayed Quote.1.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.34% 0.74373 Delayed Quote.1.55%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.28% 1.43578 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.16% 0.84216 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.38% 1.34424 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
WTI 0.87% 78.895 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:18pToronto Stocks Slip; Shopify Shares Dive on Worse-Than-Expected 1Q Guidance
DJ
12:09pEU Commission scraps Russia nuclear sanctions plan - Politico
RE
12:09pEuropean commission has abandoned plans to sanction russia's nuc…
RE
12:08pICE Canola Rises With Outside Markets
DJ
12:02pTeck Resources evaluating options for steelmaking coal unit
RE
11:52aRed Rock, Power Metal identify visible gold at Berringa mine
AN
11:49aU.S. jet fuel shortage drives airline costs higher: Kemp
RE
11:48aSpot palladium rises 3%…
RE
11:47aCf industries cfo says company will restart operation at uk plan…
RE
11:37aAbu Dhabi's ADNOC to float 4% of gas business - sources
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
2Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
3Stocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend
4BASF IN FOCUS: Expensive departure of subsidiary from Russia
5Stocks end higher after strong retail sales data

HOT NEWS