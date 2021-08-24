Log in
ICE Canola Rises With Soy Complex at Midday

08/24/2021 | 12:41pm EDT
WINNIPEG--The ICE futures canola market was stronger at midday Tuesday, taking some direction from the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex.

Declining condition ratings for the U.S. soybean crop contributed to the rally in soybeans, with ongoing uncertainty over the size of Canada's canola crop also supportive.

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its first survey-based production estimates of the year on Monday, with expectations for a sizeable reduction on the year.

Canola was lagging the soy complex to the upside as recent strength in the Canadian dollar put some pressure on values.

Soft crush margins were another bearish influence, indicating canola may be overpriced compared to the product values.

About 9,000 canola contracts traded as of 11:47 a.m. EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton: 

 
                          Price     Change 
Canola            Nov     890.50    up 14.40 
                  Jan     877.00    up 14.20 
                  Mar     857.80    up 13.80 
                  May     834.00    up 13.70

Source: news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1240ET

