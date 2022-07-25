Log in
ICE Canola Searching for Direction

07/25/2022 | 10:16am EDT
The ICE Futures canola market was slightly lower to start off the week, searching for direction.

The Prairies were mostly sunny over the weekend with normal temperatures, causing slight weather-related pressure onto prices. However, some areas of Alberta and Saskatchewan were in need of some substantial precipitation, but an upcoming system will bring the most rainfall in Manitoba.

Crude oil prices were higher Monday morning as they fluctuated between tightening supply and recession fears. While Malaysian palm oil was higher to start the day, Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were lower.

The Canadian dollar was only up by one-tenth of a cent compared to Friday's close as the U.S. greenback weakened.

About 4,700 canola contracts were traded as of 9:56 a.m. ET.


Prices in Canadian dollar per metric ton as of 9:56 a.m. ET: 

Nov. 798.30 dn 4.10 
 
Jan. 806.80 dn 3.80 
 
Mar. 814.40 dn 3.90 
 
May 819.60 dn 3.80

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.23% 0.89437 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.02% 1.54929 Delayed Quote.-9.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.60% 106.072 Delayed Quote.15.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.64% 0.74979 Delayed Quote.3.04%
CRUDE PALM OIL -0.11% 881.25 End-of-day quote.-20.27%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.30% 1.31498 Delayed Quote.-8.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.25% 103.55 Delayed Quote.32.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.02% 0.80553 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.51% 526.2521 Real-time Quote.25.91%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.47% 1.28732 Delayed Quote.2.22%
WTI 0.46% 95.099 Delayed Quote.26.07%
