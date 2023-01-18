Advanced search
  News
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Shows Weakness

01/18/2023 | 12:05pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was in decline Wednesday despite rising prices for comparable oils.

One trader said that while there was some buying Wednesday morning, canola prices have come down due to weakness in soybeans and soymeal. The trader attributed this weakness to rains falling on drought-stricken growing areas in Argentina.

Chicago soyoil, along with Malaysian palm oil were both higher, while European rapeseed was lower. Crude oil was gaining more than $1 per barrel due to optimism over rebounding Chinese demand and a report from the International Energy Agency predicting record demand in 2023.

The Canadian dollar was down less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Tuesday's close.

Nearly 19,980 canola contracts were traded as of 11:15 a.m. ET. 

   Canola   Price    Change 
      Mar   839.90   dn 2.00 
      May   839.10   dn 1.10 
      Jul   840.50   dn 1.20 
      Nov   819.10   dn 3.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1205ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.34% 0.93921 Delayed Quote.1.19%
BRENT OIL 0.35% 86.92 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 1.00% 1.66157 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.19% 95.575 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -1.20% 0.67982 Delayed Quote.1.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.44% 0.7434 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.43% 197.8777 Delayed Quote.4.27%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.66% 1.45503 Delayed Quote.0.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.75% 0.86805 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.31% 444.8097 Real-time Quote.-1.53%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -1.28% 603.8704 Real-time Quote.0.25%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.92% 480.7 End-of-day quote.0.56%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.18% 182.81 Delayed Quote.3.06%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.38% 1.34408 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
WTI 0.94% 81.325 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
HOT NEWS