ICE Canola Slightly Higher Midday, Canadian Stocks Increase

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was slightly higher, but still rangebound on Tuesday.

Chicago soyoil was on the rise, while European rapeseed was steady to higher and Malaysian palm oil was mostly lower. Crude oil gained approximately US$2 per barrel as Saudi Arabia expressed confidence in an upcoming recovery of Chinese demand.

The Canadian dollar was up less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Monday's close.

Earlier Tuesday, Statistics Canada reported that there were 11.356 million metric tons of canola stocks as of Dec. 31, 2022, compared to only 8.786 million one year earlier. However, one analyst doesn't believe this had any effect on canola prices.

"Given that the whole range has been C$8 or C$9 on these canola contracts, that's pretty quiet for movement," the analyst said.

Nearly 17,080 canola contracts were traded as of 10:34 a.m. CST.

Price Change Mar 835.10 up 1.60 May 832.90 up 2.10 Jul 832.80 up 2.40 Nov 811.80 up 0.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1208ET