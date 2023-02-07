Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Slightly Higher Midday, Canadian Stocks Increase

02/07/2023 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was slightly higher, but still rangebound on Tuesday.

Chicago soyoil was on the rise, while European rapeseed was steady to higher and Malaysian palm oil was mostly lower. Crude oil gained approximately US$2 per barrel as Saudi Arabia expressed confidence in an upcoming recovery of Chinese demand.

The Canadian dollar was up less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared with Monday's close.

Earlier Tuesday, Statistics Canada reported that there were 11.356 million metric tons of canola stocks as of Dec. 31, 2022, compared to only 8.786 million one year earlier. However, one analyst doesn't believe this had any effect on canola prices.

"Given that the whole range has been C$8 or C$9 on these canola contracts, that's pretty quiet for movement," the analyst said.

Nearly 17,080 canola contracts were traded as of 10:34 a.m. CST. 

 
               Price    Change 
          Mar  835.10  up 1.60 
          May  832.90  up 2.10 
          Jul  832.80  up 2.40 
          Nov  811.80  up 0.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1208ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.44% 0.9299 Delayed Quote.0.52%
BRENT OIL 2.53% 83.25 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.22% 1.61285 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.91% 97.778 Delayed Quote.1.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.38% 0.68771 Delayed Quote.1.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.07% 0.744 Delayed Quote.1.04%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.32% 1.43706 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.17% 0.84643 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 3.07% 421.1114 Real-time Quote.-8.56%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.06% 1.34325 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
WTI 3.03% 76.625 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:38pHut 8 Shares Drop After Deal to Merge With U.S. Data Mining
DJ
12:38pFTSE 100 Closed Up 0.4% Boosted by Oil and Gas -2-
DJ
12:38pFTSE 100 Closed Up 0.4% Boosted by Oil and Gas Stocks
DJ
12:38pE.ON Exceeds Guidance on Adjusted Earnings, Income
DJ
12:24pU.S. crude output to rise in 2023, while demand to stay flat - EIA
RE
12:24pEia forecasts that reversal of restrictions will contribute to o…
RE
12:23pEia expects brent spot price will average $85/bbl in h1 2023, $8…
RE
12:19pEia raises its 2023 russian oil production outlook to average 9.…
RE
12:15pEia expects nat gas stocks to close at more than 1.8 trillion cu…
RE
12:12pEia forecasts 2023 henry hub nat gas spot price will average $3.…
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Pfizer, Illinois Tools Work, ON Semiconductor...
2MERCK KGAA : Goldman Sachs gives a Sell rating
3BNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets
4Siemens Energy Q1 net loss more than doubles on wind unit woes
5Futures inch higher ahead of Powell speech

HOT NEWS