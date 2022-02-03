Log in
ICE Canola Steady to Lower in Choppy Trade

02/03/2022 | 12:16pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was steady to lower at midday Thursday, with the nearby March contract holding near unchanged and losses in the more deferred positions.

Activity was choppy, with a mixed tone in the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex contributing to the lack of direction in the Canadian oilseed, according to a broker.

Soymeal was firm and soybeans were holding near unchanged, but soyoil was down at midsession.

Tight old crop canola supplies remained supportive, but a trader noted that demand was being rationed at current levels and prices may need to move lower in order to encourage more demand and trigger another break higher.

The Canadian dollar was holding steady at midday, providing little direction.

About 9,500 canola contracts traded as of 11:48 EST.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 11:48 EST: 

 
              Price       Change

Canola 

   Mar       1,022.50    unchanged 
   May       1,008.30    dn 0.80 
   Jul       980.90      dn 2.20 
   Nov       839.10      dn 5.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 1215ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.18% 0.90485 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.19% 1.72442 Delayed Quote.0.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.51% 90.579 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.33% 0.72644 Delayed Quote.0.59%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 1.04% 1.44886 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.70% 0.84453 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.07% 608.3368 Delayed Quote.14.34%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.30% 434.7 End-of-day quote.5.90%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.05% 1.2681 Delayed Quote.0.45%
