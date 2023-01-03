Advanced search
ICE Canola Strengthens to Start Year

01/03/2023 | 12:18pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE Futures canola contracts were stronger midday Tuesday as chart-based positioning to start the New Year provided support.

Gains in European rapeseed futures and a weaker tone in the Canadian dollar contributed to the advances in canola, according to participants.

However, a softer tone in the Chicago soy complex put some pressure on values.

Volumes remain on the light side as participants slowly return to the market after the holidays.

About 9,500 canola contracts traded as of 11:43 a.m. ET. 

 
Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:43 a.m. ET: 
 
         Price       Change 
Canola   Mar 871.90  up 6.10 
         May 868.60  up 6.00 
         Jul 867.10  up 5.50 
         Nov 836.50  up 6.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1217ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.42% 0.91954 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.07% 1.6353 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.63% 95.781 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.71% 0.68581 Delayed Quote.0.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.64% 0.73217 Delayed Quote.0.08%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.47% 1.44162 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.60% 0.85299 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.67% 1.3657 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
HOT NEWS