Today at 10:06 am

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market sought to end March on a high note after its five-day rally ended on Thursday.

While Malaysian palm oil was lower, and Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were higher. Crude oil continued to make slight gains as exports from the Iraqi province of Kurdistan remained at a standstill.

The Canadian dollar was steady compared with Thursday's close.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:40 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change May 772.00 up 7.40 Jul 752.00 up 6.30 Nov 723.90 up 6.00 Jan 726.10 up 4.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

