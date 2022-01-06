Log in
ICE Canola Turning Higher After Early Losses

01/06/2022 | 12:25pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was firmer at midday Thursday, recovering from earlier losses in choppy activity.

Chicago Board of Trade soybeans and soyoil futures were lower at midday, putting some pressure on the Canadian oilseed. European rapeseed was also down overnight.

However, Malaysian palm oil posted solid gains while crude oil was also rallying on Thursday. The strength in those markets was enough to pull canola off its session lows and move above unchanged.

Tight supplies from a fundamental standpoint and bullish technical signals provided underlying support for canola, according to participants.

The Canadian dollar was holding relatively steady at midday.

About 9,800 canola contracts traded as of 11:48 EST.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 11:48 EST. 

 
             Price       Change

Canola 

   Mar       1,023.40    up 0.40 
   May       1,003.20    up 2.50 
   Jul       955.80      up 3.80 
   Nov       787.00      up 1.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Phil Franz-Warkentin at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1224ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -1.07% 0.91155 Delayed Quote.0.35%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.51% 1.72113 Delayed Quote.0.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.08% 91.057 Delayed Quote.0.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.66% 0.72363 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1174.25 End-of-day quote.4.05%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.39% 1.43732 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.49% 82.1 Delayed Quote.2.89%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.94% 0.85852 Delayed Quote.0.15%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.93% 435.931 Delayed Quote.3.51%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.80% 550.0738 Delayed Quote.3.68%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.94% 423.6 End-of-day quote.3.86%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.38% 1.2711 Delayed Quote.0.56%
WTI 3.14% 79.506 Delayed Quote.2.22%
