ICE Canola Up Friday Morning

06/25/2021 | 10:21am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Friday morning, although prices were backing away from their overnight highs as the Chicago Board of Trade soy complex turned mixed.

Persistent Prairie weather concerns provided underlying support, with hot temperatures and only minimal precipitation in the forecasts over the next week.

Statistics Canada releases updated acreage estimates on June 29, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture will put out its own estimates the following day. Positioning ahead of the reports was expected to account for some activity.

The Canadian dollar was stronger Friday morning, tempering the upside in canola somewhat.

About 7,200 canola contracts had traded as of 9:45 EDT. 

 
     Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:45 EDT: 
 
                          Price      Change 
Canola            Jul     798.50     up  9.40 
                  Nov     749.00     up 10.40 
                  Jan     747.00     up  8.20 
                  Mar     738.90     up  6.00

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1020ET

