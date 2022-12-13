ICE Canola Up With Outside Markets at Midday Tuesday

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--ICE Futures canola contracts were stronger midday Tuesday, as gains in outside markets provided support.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were all higher on the day, pulling the Canadian oilseed up as well. Weakness in the U.S. dollar index was supportive for many commodities, although the resulting strength in the Canadian dollar did temper the upside in canola to some extent.

Canola failed to follow soyoil higher Monday, causing crush margins to widen back out after narrowing in recent sessions. The gains in canola were bullish from a chart standpoint, as prices have moved back above several key moving averages.

About 20,000 canola contracts traded as of 11:42 a.m. EST.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:42 a.m. EST:

Canola Jan 885.10 up 12.40 Mar 868.70 up 14.40 May 862.90 up 13.60 Jul 858.40 up 11.80

