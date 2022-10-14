Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Canola Up at Midday Friday

10/14/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--ICE Futures canola contracts stronger at midday Friday, recovering from earlier losses as traders adjusted positions ahead of the weekend.

The gains in canola came despite losses in the Chicago soy complex, as wide crush margins imply that canola remains cheap compared with other oilseeds.

A slowdown in seasonal harvest pressure and a weaker tone in the Canadian dollar provided underlying support for canola as well.

Weekly Canadian canola exports of 208,600 metric tons in the latest Canadian Grain Commission report were down from 308,400 metric tons the previous week, with year-to-date exports of 729,600 metric tons running about 25% behind the year-ago pace. However, analysts expect exports to pick up in the upcoming weeks as available supplies increase. Visible supplies in the commercial pipeline came in at 1.4 million metric tons as of Oct. 9, marking the largest supplies in six months.

About 14,700 canola contracts traded as of 11:54 a.m. EDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 11:54 a.m. EDT: 

 
Canola     Nov  872.10  up 1.70 
           Jan  878.50  up 0.80 
           Mar  884.40  up 0.10 
           May  886.20  up 0.30

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1220ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.49% 0.86232 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.24% 1.5517 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.19% 107.246 Delayed Quote.16.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.48% 0.7238 Delayed Quote.0.05%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.38% 1.34917 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.45% 0.77214 Delayed Quote.-10.31%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.75% 1.386 Delayed Quote.9.36%
Latest news "Commodities"
12:21pICE Canola Up at Midday Friday
DJ
12:15pToronto Stocks Decline; Goodfood Market Shares Tumble on Strategic Refocus
DJ
12:11pEgypt's Suez Canal to launch new ships’ supplying services as of 1st Q of 2023 - state media
RE
12:11pEgypt's suez canal economic zone to launch new ships’ fueling, c…
RE
12:10pSpot palladium extends fall, down over 5%…
RE
12:03pS.Africa's Eskom makes progress on renewable energy transition
RE
11:42aDutch gov't to spend up to 3.1 bln euros to support small businesses hit by energy prices
RE
11:41aWall St slides, dollar gains on sterling and yen
RE
11:39aNOPA September U.S. soybean crush seen at 161.627 million bushels
RE
11:38aFrench dairy giant Lactalis to keep Russia business
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
2Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
3U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
4Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
5Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January

HOT NEWS