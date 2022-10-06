Advanced search
ICE Canola Weaken Early

10/06/2022 | 10:12am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker Thursday morning, taking back Wednesday's gains as losses in outside markets spilled over to weigh on values.

The Chicago soy complex and European rapeseed futures were both posting sizeable declines, although Malaysian palm oil held closer to unchanged.

Chart-based speculative selling was a feature in canola, as prices backed away from nearby highs.

However, crush margins remain historically wide which should be keeping end users in the market. Ideas that canola production failed to live up to earlier projections were also somewhat supportive.

About 9,000 canola contracts had traded as of 9:44 EDT.


Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:44 EDT: 

Canola      Nov   862.40  dn 11.00 
            Jan   870.20  dn 10.70 
            Mar   877.20  dn 10.50 
            May   877.60  dn 11.00

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1011ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.17% 93.47 Delayed Quote.17.76%
WTI -0.05% 87.942 Delayed Quote.16.82%
