  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Canola Weakens With Soyoil at Midday

11/08/2021 | 12:18pm EST
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker at midday Monday, taking some direction from Chicago Board of Trade soyoil.

European rapeseed futures were also down overnight, although Malaysian palm oil was stronger.

Speculative long liquidation contributed to the declines in canola, as fund traders holding large net long positions booked profits. However, tight supplies and solid demand underneath the market helped temper the declines.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture releases updated supply/demand estimates on Tuesday, and pre-report positioning is expected to be a feature in the North American agricultural markets ahead of the report.

About 8,600 canola contracts traded as of 11:47 ET. 

 
 
 
     Prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne at 11:47 ET: 
 
 
 
                          Price      Change 
 
Canola            Jan     970.70    dn  3.20 
 
                  Mar     947.30    dn  5.10 
 
                  May     917.70    dn  5.00 
 
                  Jul     877.90    dn  6.80

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-21 1217ET

