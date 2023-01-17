Advanced search
ICE Canola Weaker Early Tuesday

01/17/2023 | 10:19am EST
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker Tuesday morning as activity in the U.S. markets resumed after Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day closure.

Losses in outside markets, including European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures, accounted for some spillover selling pressure in the Canadian oilseed. Chicago soybeans and soyoil also were softer in early trade.

Solid end user demand helped temper the declines, as crush margins remain historically wide.

The Canadian dollar was steady in early activity, providing little direction.

About 3,100 canola contracts had traded as of 9:46 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton at 9:46 a.m. ET: 

Canola 
    Price  Change 
Mar 839.40 dn 1.50 
May 835.40 dn 4.20 
Jul 837.00 dn 4.20 
Nov 817.40 dn 4.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1019ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.02% 0.93382 Delayed Quote.1.27%
BRENT OIL 2.45% 86.13 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.42% 1.64273 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.24% 95.966 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.28% 0.68883 Delayed Quote.1.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.7463 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.36% 1.44581 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.41% 0.85955 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.20% 605.5577 Real-time Quote.0.25%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 476.3 End-of-day quote.-0.46%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.09% 1.3385 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
WTI 2.39% 80.585 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
HOT NEWS