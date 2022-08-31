Log in
ICE Canola in the Red Again

08/31/2022 | 10:19am EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market has suffered morning losses on consecutive days, mainly due to overall weakness in the Chicago soy complex and crude oil prices.

All three Prairie provinces will see high temperatures rise above 30 degrees Celsius with Alberta and Saskatchewan implementing heat warnings. There was no rain forecast over the next few days.

Crude oil continued to drop as speculation grows that OPEC+ may choose not to cut production at next month's meeting. Chicago soyoil was mixed with little direction, while European rapeseed was higher and Malaysian palm oil was lower.

The Canadian dollar was also lower, declining by more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent. This morning, Statistics Canada reported that the country's economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3 percent in the second quarter, below trade expectations of 4.4 percent.

About 4,400 canola contracts were traded as of 8:43 a.m. CDT. Prices in Canadian dollar per metric ton as of 8:43 a.m. 

 
              Price     Change 
   Nov.       831.10    dn 12.70 
   Jan.       838.50    dn 13.30 
   Mar.       843.90    dn 13.60 
   May        843.90    dn 14.00

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Adam Peleshaty at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1018ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.27% 0.8997 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.04% 1.52683 Delayed Quote.-10.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.32% 105.664 Delayed Quote.17.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.21% 0.74586 Delayed Quote.3.10%
CRUDE PALM OIL -0.03% 921.25 End-of-day quote.-16.63%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.32% 1.31619 Delayed Quote.-9.39%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.22% 96.38 Delayed Quote.34.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.20% 0.80373 Delayed Quote.-7.36%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.99% 492.5461 Real-time Quote.21.85%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.31% 1.31332 Delayed Quote.2.91%
WTI -2.01% 90.227 Delayed Quote.22.16%
