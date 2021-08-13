ICE Closing Review : Canola Closes Week on Upswing

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were stronger on Friday, but backed away from earlier highs.

Support came from gains in the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil.

In Thursday's supply and demand estimates, the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged Canadian canola production for 2021/22 at 16 million metric tons, based on 32.85 bushels per acre. Also, the USDA cut Canadian wheat production by 23.8 percent at 24 million metric tons, but bumped up corn production by 2.3 percent at 13.6 million metric tons.

Alberta reported the condition of all crops province-wide to be 18 percent good to excellent, with canola at 15 percent. Yield expectations for canola are estimated to be under 24.7 bushels per acre.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was virtually unchanged, with the loonie at 79.88 U.S. cents compared to Thursday's close of 79.87.

There were 14,907 contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 14,731 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 6,544 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola Nov 894.30 up 10.90 Jan 882.80 up 10.10 Mar 867.80 up 9.60 May 848.10 up 8.80

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 13.90 over to 10.40 over 1,260 Nov/Mar 29.40 over to 24.30 over 24 Nov/May 47.80 over to 45.10 over 2 Jan/Mar 15.90 over to 13.30 over 876 Jan/May 32.30 over 1 Mar/May 19.80 over to 18.30 over 773 May/Jul 24.40 over to 24.00 over 336

