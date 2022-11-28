ICE Closing Review: Canola Starts Week on High Note

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures traded higher Monday, overcoming morning weakness while following the lead of crude oil.

There was strength throughout the Chicago soy complex with soybeans, soyoil and soy meal all higher to end the day.

European rapeseed traded lower, while Malaysian palm oil did not trade Monday. Crude oil posted losses to start the day, but recovered to move up by nearly US$1 per barrel.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was losing nearly half of a U.S. cent, falling away from the 75 U.S. cent mark.

About 51,150 canola contracts were traded on Monday, compared with 19,449 on Friday.

Spreading accounted for 34,620 of the contracts traded.

Price Change Canola Jan 817.80 up 4.90 Mar 817.40 up 11.80 May 821.90 up 12.60 Jul 827.30 up 12.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 9.20 over to 0.00 under 9,947 Jan/Jul 10.00 under to 10.10 under 61 Jan/Nov 6.20 over to 5.00 over 10 Mar/May 3.20 under to 4.90 under 4,554 Mar/Jul 7.70 under to 9.80 under 655 Mar/Nov 5.80 over 9 May/Jul 4.40 under to 5.40 under 1,705 May/Nov 10.50 over to 8.20 over 17 Jul/Nov 17.00 over to 13.00 over 341 Nov/Jan 3.40 over to 3.00 over 11

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Adam Peleshaty at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1603ET