  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Closing Review: Canola Starts Week on High Note

11/28/2022 | 04:04pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures traded higher Monday, overcoming morning weakness while following the lead of crude oil.

There was strength throughout the Chicago soy complex with soybeans, soyoil and soy meal all higher to end the day.

European rapeseed traded lower, while Malaysian palm oil did not trade Monday. Crude oil posted losses to start the day, but recovered to move up by nearly US$1 per barrel.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was losing nearly half of a U.S. cent, falling away from the 75 U.S. cent mark.

About 51,150 canola contracts were traded on Monday, compared with 19,449 on Friday.

Spreading accounted for 34,620 of the contracts traded. 

 
            Price           Change 
Canola      Jan  817.80     up  4.90 
            Mar  817.40     up 11.80 
            May  821.90     up 12.60 
            Jul  827.30     up 12.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months              Prices                   Volume 
   Jan/Mar      9.20 over  to  0.00 under        9,947 
   Jan/Jul     10.00 under to 10.10 under           61 
   Jan/Nov      6.20 over  to  5.00 over            10 
   Mar/May      3.20 under to  4.90 under        4,554 
   Mar/Jul      7.70 under to  9.80 under          655 
   Mar/Nov      5.80 over                            9 
   May/Jul      4.40 under to  5.40 under        1,705 
   May/Nov     10.50 over  to  8.20 over            17 
   Jul/Nov     17.00 over  to 13.00 over           341 
   Nov/Jan      3.40 over  to  3.00 over            11

Source: Commodity News Service Canada


Write to Adam Peleshaty at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1603ET

