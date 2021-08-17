ICE Closing Review : Gains in Canola Up Front Months

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were mostly higher on Tuesday, having backed well away from earlier highs. There were gains in the front months and declines in the more deferred positions.

A trader said there have been increases in canola prices due to the uncertainty surrounding this year's crop. The only thing for certain is it will be far lower than the 20 million tonnes initially anticipated. There's also a growing likelihood of the coming harvest being well short of the 15 million to 17 million tonnes predicted by market participants.

Statistics Canada is scheduled to issue its survey-based report on principal field crops on Aug. 30, with its satellite-based report due out Sept. 30.

There were declines in Chicago soybeans and soyoil, as well as Malaysian palm oil.

European rapeseed finished mixed, while Chicago soymeal nudged a little higher.

Temperatures on the Prairies will begin to pull back towards normal after today. That cooling is likely to generate rainfall for the region, with the greatest amounts forecast for the eastern end.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was weaker and supportive of canola. The loonie was at 79.16 U.S. cents compared to Monday's close of 79.56.

There were 13,781 contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 13,144 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 7,188 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Nov 912.40 up 18.10 Jan 898.20 up 15.40 Mar 880.70 up 12.90 May 860.70 up 12.60

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 17.10 over to 12.10 over 1,564 Nov/Mar 36.50 over to 30.50 over 48 Nov/May 58.00 over to 54.20 over 6 Nov/Jul 78.10 over to 78.00 over 3 Jan/Mar 19.70 over to 15.70 over 950 Mar/May 21.80 over to 19.30 over 482 May/Jul 26.70 over to 24.50 over 538 Jul/Nov 165.00 over to 157.00 over 3

