News: Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Closing Review : Loss in the Old Crop July

05/10/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures mixed on Tuesday, with a loss in the old crop July and gains in the new crop positions. Trading in that July contract accounted for about two-thirds of today's activity.

A trader said it's likely there was a great deal of spreading, spurred on by either crushers or the specs. He believed they were selling their nearby July contracts for Chicago soyoil.

That said there were healthy gains in soyoil, along with increases in soybeans. However, soymeal stepped back a little. Additional support came from higher European rapeseed, while losses in Malaysian palm oil applied some pressure. A downturn in global crude oil prices weighed on edible oil values.

The trader stated the delay to spring planting on the eastern Prairies due to wet conditions isn't a major concern right now, given it's still rather early. However, more rain is in theforecast this week for much of the Prairies, bringing some much needed moisture to the dry western half.

In the face of a stronger U.S dollar, the Canadian dollar was lower at mid-afternoon. The loonie slipped back to 76.78 U.S. cents, compared to Monday's close of 77.14.

There were 18,639 contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 10,168 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 7,478 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
                      Price             Change

Canola 

                     Jul 1,135.50       dn 21.40 
                     Nov 1,076.60       up 2.90 
                     Jan 1,079.80       up 3.50 
                     Mar 1,077.70       up 4.70

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months          Prices                         Volume 
   Jul/Nov         84.00 over to 56.00 over       3,374 
   Jul/Jan         77.20 over                         1 
   Nov/Jan          2.70 under to 3.40 under        343 
   Nov/Mar          0.50 over to 0.40 under           2 
   Nov/Nov        130.00 over                         1 
   Jan/Mar          3.40 over to 2.00 over           18

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1539ET

