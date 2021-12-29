ICE Closing Review: New Contract Highs Reached for Most Old Crop Months

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were

higher in the most actively-traded months on Wednesday. The nearby January, March and May contracts reached new highs before backing away. Meanwhile, there were declines in the more deferred positions.

Support for canola came from small gains in Chicago soyoil as well as the front months of European rapeseed. Modest increases in crude oil prices aided edible oil values.

Cold weather and the holiday season have slowed grain movements across the Prairies. A break in the below normal temperatures is forecast for the New Year's weekend.

The scarcity of canola added to its value, due to the need to ration demand.

At mid-afternoon the Canadian dollar was higher with the loonie at 78.14 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 77.96.

There were 15,006 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 21,300 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 4,652 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Price Change Canola Jan 1,087.40 up 48.90 Mar 1,022.40 up 3.90 May 993.60 up 1.40 Jul 946.40 dn 3.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 85.00 over to 5.60 over 796 Mar/May 30.60 over to 26.00 over 1,182 Mar/Jul 77.00 over to 65.00 over 8 May/Jul 49.70 over to 43.10 over 144 May/Nov 226.00 over 3 Jul/Nov 175.20 over to 170.20 over 190 Nov/Jan 3.50 over 3

