ICE Closing Review: New Contract Highs Reached for Most Old Crop Months

12/29/2021 | 03:35pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were

higher in the most actively-traded months on Wednesday. The nearby January, March and May contracts reached new highs before backing away. Meanwhile, there were declines in the more deferred positions.

Support for canola came from small gains in Chicago soyoil as well as the front months of European rapeseed. Modest increases in crude oil prices aided edible oil values.

Cold weather and the holiday season have slowed grain movements across the Prairies. A break in the below normal temperatures is forecast for the New Year's weekend.

The scarcity of canola added to its value, due to the need to ration demand.

At mid-afternoon the Canadian dollar was higher with the loonie at 78.14 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 77.96.

There were 15,006 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 21,300 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 4,652 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
                            Price                      Change 
   Canola          Jan     1,087.40                   up 48.90 
                   Mar     1,022.40                   up 3.90 
                   May       993.60                   up 1.40 
                   Jul       946.40                   dn 3.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                         Volume 
   Jan/Mar            85.00 over to 5.60 over          796 
   Mar/May            30.60 over to 26.00 over       1,182 
   Mar/Jul            77.00 over to 65.00 over           8 
   May/Jul            49.70 over to 43.10 over         144 
   May/Nov           226.00 over                         3 
   Jul/Nov           175.20 over to 170.20 over        190 
   Nov/Jan             3.50 over                         3

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (news@marketsfarm.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1534ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.14% 0.92788 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.23% 1.72523 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.31% 89.837 Delayed Quote.10.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.15% 0.7146 Delayed Quote.3.24%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.11% 1.45118 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. -0.12% 137.48 Delayed Quote.19.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.08% 79.17 Delayed Quote.52.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.15% 0.87327 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.53% 419.7083 Delayed Quote.56.60%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.16% 1.2793 Delayed Quote.0.48%
WTI 0.46% 76.463 Delayed Quote.57.36%
HOT NEWS