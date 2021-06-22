Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ICE Closing Review : More Increases for New Crop Canola

06/22/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were mostly higher Tuesday with another day of gains in the new crop months.

With temperatures again on the rise across the Prairies, the weather forecast was showing very little prospect of rain outside of the southern areas of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The lack of precipitation has been stressing the region's crops.

There were mixed signals from the Chicago soy complex, with soybeans and meal turning lower, while soyoil was on the upswing. As Malaysian palm oil incurred small declines, additional support for canola came from gains in European rapeseed.

At mid-afternoon the Canadian dollar was stronger with the loonie at 81.16 U.S. cents compared with Monday's close of 80.80. Nutrien said it will boost its potash production by another 500,000 metric tons in 2021. The fertilizer company announced a similar production increase earlier this month. The latest move comes after the European Union placed fresh economic sanctions on Belarus. Nutrien's total production this year could top 13.8 million metric tons.

There were 14,340 contracts traded on Tuesday, compared with Monday, when 20,382 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 5,862 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 

 
            Price Change 
 
Canola      Jul 742.30 dn 5.80 
            Nov 707.90 up 7.70 
            Jan 709.60 up 7.30 
            Mar 706.60 up 6.10

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
          Months              Prices           Volume 
 
          Jul/Nov   47.30 over  to 28.00 over     584 
          Jul/Jan   29.60 over                      5 
          Jul/Mar   47.10 over  to 38.00 over       2 
          Jul/Jul   53.70 over                      1 
          Nov/Jan    0.20 under to  2.10 under  1,811 
          Nov/Mar    2.50 over                      5 
          Nov/Jul   13.30 over  to 11.10 over      18 
          Jan/Mar    4.00 over  to  2.20 over     307 
          Mar/May    3.30 over  to  2.50 over     186 
          May/Jul    6.40 over  to  5.60 over      10 
          Jul/Nov   88.00 over                      2

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-21 1526ET

Latest news "Commodities"
03:34pWheat Drops as Rainy Forecast Offsets Crop Quality Concerns
DJ
03:27pICE CLOSING REVIEW  : More Increases for New Crop Canola
DJ
03:17pOil settles slightly lower as OPEC+ discusses raising production
RE
03:09pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.12% to Settle at $74.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.14% to Settle at $2.1510 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.25% to Settle at $2.2243 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.10% to Settle at $3.2580 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.81% to Settle at $73.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:48pWall Street rises as Powell testifies, oil wavers
RE
02:10pGLENCORE  : Copper supply needs to double by 2050, Glencore CEO says
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Bitcoin rallies after dropping below $30,000..
4SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Even after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals
5EURO STOXX 50 : European shares propped up by commodities, Powell speech in focus

HOT NEWS