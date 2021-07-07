ICE Closing Review : Overdue Gains for Canola

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures regained of their lost strength on Wednesday, as the Prairie forecast called for warm, dry weather for the rest of the week.

With drought conditions across much of the region, a trader emphasized canola prices need to be rationed as supply is to remain very tight after the coming harvest. He estimated production to be about 16 million to 17 million tonnes, rather than the 20 million tonnes Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) projected.

The trader commented that canola prices have been too low recently when compared to other edible oils.

Additional support for the Canadian oilseed came from gains in the Chicago soy complex and European rapeseed. Meanwhile there were modest declines in Malaysian palm oil.

The Canadian dollar was lower at mid-afternoon, with the loonie at 80.19 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 80.35.

There were 25,069 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 19,255 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 9,754 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Nov 790.90 up 19.50 Jan 786.30 up 18.20 Mar 777.30 up 17.20 May 764.20 up 15.30

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 8.00 over to 3.60 over 3,617 Nov/Mar 13.50 over to 13.00 over 109 Nov/May 27.20 over to 25.60 over 64 Nov/Jul 40.60 over 2 Jan/Mar 10.40 over to 8.00 over 508 Jan/May 20.80 over 20 Mar/May 14.90 over to 9.00 over 301 May/Jul 18.70 over to 16.10 over 203 Jul/Nov 122.20 over to 110.60 over 53

