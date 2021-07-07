Log in
ICE Closing Review : Overdue Gains for Canola

07/07/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures regained of their lost strength on Wednesday, as the Prairie forecast called for warm, dry weather for the rest of the week.

With drought conditions across much of the region, a trader emphasized canola prices need to be rationed as supply is to remain very tight after the coming harvest. He estimated production to be about 16 million to 17 million tonnes, rather than the 20 million tonnes Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) projected.

The trader commented that canola prices have been too low recently when compared to other edible oils.

Additional support for the Canadian oilseed came from gains in the Chicago soy complex and European rapeseed. Meanwhile there were modest declines in Malaysian palm oil.

The Canadian dollar was lower at mid-afternoon, with the loonie at 80.19 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 80.35.

There were 25,069 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 19,255 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 9,754 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
             Price      Change

Canola 

   Nov       790.90    up 19.50 
   Jan       786.30    up 18.20 
   Mar       777.30    up 17.20 
   May       764.20    up 15.30

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months             Prices                 Volume 
   Nov/Jan       8.00 over to 3.60 over       3,617 
   Nov/Mar       13.50 over to 13.00 over       109 
   Nov/May       27.20 over to 25.60 over        64 
   Nov/Jul       40.60 over                       2 
   Jan/Mar       10.40 over to 8.00 over        508 
   Jan/May       20.80 over                      20 
   Mar/May       14.90 over to 9.00 over        301 
   May/Jul       18.70 over to 16.10 over       203 
   Jul/Nov       122.20 over to 110.60 over      53

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 1531ET

