  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
Latest News
Latest News 

ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Corrects Higher on Chicago Gains

09/09/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Friday, seeing a modest correction to end the week.

Gains in the Chicago soy complex contributed to the firmer tone in canola. European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were both lower on the day.

Seasonal harvest pressure and relatively favorable Prairie weather continued to overhang the market, tempering the advances.

Strength in the Canadian dollar also put some pressure on canola.

About 22,032 canola contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 47,450 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 14,464 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Canola

Nov 771.20 up 1.40

Jan 779.30 up 1.70

Mar 786.30 up 2.00

May 788.20 up 2.00


Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:


Nov/Jan 7.00 under to 8.40 under 3,112 

   Nov/Mar 13.50 under to 15.50 under   62 
   Nov/May 16.50 under to 17.20 under   16 
   Nov/Nov  0.00                        12

Jan/Mar 6.20 under to 7.30 under 2,695 

   Jan/May  9.00 under                   1 
   Jan/Jul 10.00 under to 10.40 under   10

Mar/May 0.50 under to 2.80 under 1,082 

   Mar/Nov 19.00 over                    5 
   May/Jul  0.30 under to 1.70 under   193 
   Jul/Nov 21.10 over to 16.50 over     44

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1527ET

