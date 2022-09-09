ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Corrects Higher on Chicago Gains

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger on Friday, seeing a modest correction to end the week.

Gains in the Chicago soy complex contributed to the firmer tone in canola. European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were both lower on the day.

Seasonal harvest pressure and relatively favorable Prairie weather continued to overhang the market, tempering the advances.

Strength in the Canadian dollar also put some pressure on canola.

About 22,032 canola contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 47,450 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 14,464 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola

Nov 771.20 up 1.40

Jan 779.30 up 1.70

Mar 786.30 up 2.00

May 788.20 up 2.00

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Nov/Jan 7.00 under to 8.40 under 3,112

Nov/Mar 13.50 under to 15.50 under 62 Nov/May 16.50 under to 17.20 under 16 Nov/Nov 0.00 12

Jan/Mar 6.20 under to 7.30 under 2,695

Jan/May 9.00 under 1 Jan/Jul 10.00 under to 10.40 under 10

Mar/May 0.50 under to 2.80 under 1,082

Mar/Nov 19.00 over 5 May/Jul 0.30 under to 1.70 under 193 Jul/Nov 21.10 over to 16.50 over 44

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1527ET