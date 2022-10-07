Advanced search
ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Higher, Struggles to Find Direction

10/07/2022 | 03:55pm EDT
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was struggling to find a certain direction Friday despite rises in crude and vegetable oils.

The Chicago soy complex gained positive momentum after a slow start. Meanwhile, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were higher, with crude oil gaining more than $3 per barrel.

Sunny skies were in the forecast for much of the Prairies with high temperatures in Alberta and Saskatchewan reaching the high teens to low-20 degree Celsius range. The mercury in Manitoba will only be slightly above 10 degrees with frost a possibility overnight.

The Canadian dollar remained unchanged, just shy of 73 U.S. cents.

About 19,357 canola contracts were traded Friday, which compares with Thursday when 29,426 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 13,610 of the contracts traded.

The ICE Futures canola market will be closed on Oct. 10 for Canadian Thanksgiving.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Nov 868.60 up 1.70

Jan 876.60 up 1.70

Mar 883.60 up 1.40

May 885.60 up 1.10


Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:


Nov/Jan 7.50 under to 8.10 under 4,303 

   Nov/Mar 14.60 under                  13 
   Nov/May 17.60 under to 17.70 under   15 
   Nov/Nov 16.40 over to 15.00 over     13

Jan/Mar 6.90 under to 7.30 under 1,654 

   Jan/May  9.70 under                   2 
   Mar/May  1.70 under to 2.50 under   492 
   May/Jul  0.50 under to 1.70 under   175 
   Jul/Nov 34.50 over to 30.30 over    138

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1554ET

