ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Higher, Struggles to Find Direction

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was struggling to find a certain direction Friday despite rises in crude and vegetable oils.

The Chicago soy complex gained positive momentum after a slow start. Meanwhile, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were higher, with crude oil gaining more than $3 per barrel.

Sunny skies were in the forecast for much of the Prairies with high temperatures in Alberta and Saskatchewan reaching the high teens to low-20 degree Celsius range. The mercury in Manitoba will only be slightly above 10 degrees with frost a possibility overnight.

The Canadian dollar remained unchanged, just shy of 73 U.S. cents.

About 19,357 canola contracts were traded Friday, which compares with Thursday when 29,426 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 13,610 of the contracts traded.

The ICE Futures canola market will be closed on Oct. 10 for Canadian Thanksgiving.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Nov 868.60 up 1.70

Jan 876.60 up 1.70

Mar 883.60 up 1.40

May 885.60 up 1.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Nov/Jan 7.50 under to 8.10 under 4,303

Nov/Mar 14.60 under 13 Nov/May 17.60 under to 17.70 under 15 Nov/Nov 16.40 over to 15.00 over 13

Jan/Mar 6.90 under to 7.30 under 1,654

Jan/May 9.70 under 2 Mar/May 1.70 under to 2.50 under 492 May/Jul 0.50 under to 1.70 under 175 Jul/Nov 34.50 over to 30.30 over 138

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

