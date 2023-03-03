WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was lower to end the week despite overall positive sentiment for comparable oils.

While Chicago soyoil was down, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both up. Crude oil recovered from a sharp downturn this morning to make more than $1 per barrel. Saudi Arabia this morning denied a report from The Wall Street Journal claiming that the country is in discussions about leaving OPEC+.

At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar was up less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Thursday's close.

About 18,344 canola contracts were traded Friday, which compares with Thursday when 29,665 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 9,456 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Prices Change

Canola

May 822.50 dn 2.80

Jul 817.90 dn 2.90

Nov 791.30 dn 5.10

Jan 795.80 dn 5.50

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 25.00 over 8

May/Jul 5.30 over to 4.00 over 2,751

May/Nov 31.30 over to 25.50 over 80

Jul/Nov 26.90 over to 21.30 over 1,640

Jul/Jan 19.90 over 20

Nov/Jan 4.30 under to 4.90 under 225

Nov/Mar 8.40 under 1 Jan/Mar 3.90 under to 4.10 under 3

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1537ET