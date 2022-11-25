Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Lower, Retreats from Early Gains

11/25/2022 | 03:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker Friday, retreating from earlier gains as bearish chart signals kept the momentum to the downside ahead of the weekend.

While strength in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures provided some support, a downturn in Chicago soyoil spilled over to weigh on the canola market.

Wide crush margins and solid demand from both exporters and domestic processors helped temper the losses.

Canola is also looking oversold from a technical standpoint, with the January contract nearing major support at C$800 per metric ton.

About 19,449 canola contracts traded Friday, which compares with Thursday when 16,525 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 11,716 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Canola

Jan 812.90 dn 7.70

Mar 805.60 dn 7.10

May 809.30 dn 7.10

Jul 814.40 dn 6.70


Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

   Jan/Mar 10.90 over to 6.80 over   2,250 
   Jan/May  4.10 over to 4.00 over      13 
   Jan/Jul  3.10 over to 0.50 under    273

Mar/May 2.70 under to 3.70 under 2,064 

   Mar/Jul  7.40 under to 8.70 under   330 
   May/Jul  4.30 under to 5.30 under   772 
   Jul/Nov 18.70 over to 14.00 over    156

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1544ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.44% 83.79 Delayed Quote.8.31%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
WTI -1.80% 76.529 Delayed Quote.2.86%
Latest news
04:18pTSX gains 2% for the week as investors eye seasonal boost
RE
04:17pAti Physical Therapy, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pVolta Inc. Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Trading Share Price Listing Rule
BU
04:16pBoxed, Inc. Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
GL
04:15pNoble Mineral Exploration : Bulletin - Canada Nickel Company video on BNN Bloomberg
PU
04:15pInfobird : Note Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
04:15pJowell Global : Changes of Registrant's Certifying Accountants - Form 6-K
PU
04:15pBoxed, Inc. Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
AQ
04:12pVaccinex, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pKludein I Acquisition Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Trending: WeMade Gaming Tokens to Be Delisted by Crypto Exchanges
2More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou..
3EU to resume talks on Russian oil price cap Friday evening - diplomat
4EU ministers discuss migration after France-Italy spat
5Germany's largest firms to seek more energy crisis aid at Scholz meetin..

HOT NEWS