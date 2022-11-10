ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Lower in Short Trading Week

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was lower Thursday, returning to early week declines.

Chicago soyoil was trading higher while soymeal was lower. European rapeseed was down and Malaysian palm oil was mostly higher. Crude oil made small gains.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was trading six-tenths of a U.S. cent higher than Thursday's close, sitting a little short of the 75 U.S.-cent mark.

About 27,620 canola contracts were traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 19,870 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 18,580 of the contracts traded.

The ICE Futures canola market will be closed on Friday in observance of Remembrance Day.

Price Change

Jan 883.20 dn 8.30

Mar 878.00 dn 10.50

May 880.70 dn 10.80

Jul 882.40 dn 10.70

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 6.00 over to 2.60 over 4,168 Jan/May 3.20 over to 2.00 under 26 Jan/Jul 1.70 over to 0.50 over 182

Mar/May 0.70 under to 3.00 under 2,821

Mar/Jul 2.00 under to 2.50 under 24 Mar/Nov 23.20 over to 22.00 over 30

May/Jul 0.60 under to 2.10 under 1,666

May/Nov 25.10 over to 23.60 over 31 Jul/Nov 27.00 over to 22.10 over 341 Nov/Jan 4.20 over 1

