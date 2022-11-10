Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Lower in Short Trading Week

11/10/2022 | 03:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was lower Thursday, returning to early week declines.

Chicago soyoil was trading higher while soymeal was lower. European rapeseed was down and Malaysian palm oil was mostly higher. Crude oil made small gains.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was trading six-tenths of a U.S. cent higher than Thursday's close, sitting a little short of the 75 U.S.-cent mark.

About 27,620 canola contracts were traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 19,870 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 18,580 of the contracts traded.

The ICE Futures canola market will be closed on Friday in observance of Remembrance Day. 

 
       Price   Change

Jan 883.20 dn 8.30

Mar 878.00 dn 10.50

May 880.70 dn 10.80

Jul 882.40 dn 10.70


Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months  Prices                    Volume 
 
   Jan/Mar  6.00 over to 2.60 over   4,168 
   Jan/May  3.20 over to 2.00 under     26 
   Jan/Jul  1.70 over to 0.50 over     182

Mar/May 0.70 under to 3.00 under 2,821 

   Mar/Jul  2.00 under to 2.50 under    24 
   Mar/Nov 23.20 over to 22.00 over     30

May/Jul 0.60 under to 2.10 under 1,666 

   May/Nov 25.10 over to 23.60 over     31 
   Jul/Nov 27.00 over to 22.10 over    341 
   Nov/Jan  4.20 over                    1

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1534ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 1.27% 0.8808 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
BRENT OIL 1.07% 93.44 Delayed Quote.21.94%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 1.53% 1.56107 Delayed Quote.-9.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.94% 105.912 Delayed Quote.18.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.34% 0.7243 Delayed Quote.1.70%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.27% 1.35872 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.85% 0.8029 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.70% 470.3605 Real-time Quote.13.46%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -1.44% 1.33332 Delayed Quote.6.19%
WTI 0.54% 86.299 Delayed Quote.13.85%
Latest news
03:56pRush Enterprises Inc Tx : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:55pAPPTECH PAYMENTS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:55pRAPID THERAPEUTIC SCIENCE LABORATORIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:55pUrbana Corporation Has Filed 2022 Third Quarter Interim Financial Statements
GL
03:53pSCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:52pChris Rock to perform live standup on Netflix
AQ
03:51pApple Up Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:50pDIEGO PELLICER WORLDWIDE, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:50pGDIT Forms 5G and Edge Accelerator Coalition with AWS, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Splunk and T-Mobile
PR
03:49pGlobal Water Resources, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices increase less than expected in October
2Crypto markets teeter with FTX after Binance abandons bailout
3Futures rise as focus shifts to inflation data
4Tata Motors falls as core earnings fail to impress
5RHEINMETALL AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS