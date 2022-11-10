ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Lower in Short Trading Week

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was lower Thursday, returning to early week declines.
Chicago soyoil was trading higher while soymeal was lower. European rapeseed was down and Malaysian palm oil was mostly higher. Crude oil made small gains.
At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was trading six-tenths of a U.S. cent higher than Thursday's close, sitting a little short of the 75 U.S.-cent mark.
About 27,620 canola contracts were traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 19,870 contracts changed hands.
Spreading accounted for 18,580 of the contracts traded.
The ICE Futures canola market will be closed on Friday in observance of Remembrance Day.
Price Change
Jan 883.20 dn 8.30
Mar 878.00 dn 10.50
May 880.70 dn 10.80
Jul 882.40 dn 10.70
Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:
Months Prices Volume
Jan/Mar 6.00 over to 2.60 over 4,168
Jan/May 3.20 over to 2.00 under 26
Jan/Jul 1.70 over to 0.50 over 182
Mar/May 0.70 under to 3.00 under 2,821
Mar/Jul 2.00 under to 2.50 under 24
Mar/Nov 23.20 over to 22.00 over 30
May/Jul 0.60 under to 2.10 under 1,666
May/Nov 25.10 over to 23.60 over 31
Jul/Nov 27.00 over to 22.10 over 341
Nov/Jan 4.20 over 1
Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com
