Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Mixed in Choppy Trade, Spillover Selling From Chicago

12/14/2022 | 03:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was mixed at Wednesday's close after trading both sides of unchanged in choppy activity.

Losses in Chicago soyoil accounted for some spillover selling pressure in the market, with European rapeseed also down on the day. However, Malaysian palm oil was higher and the Canadian dollar slightly weaker, which provided support.

Mixed forecasts out of South America kept a cautious tone in the world oilseed markets as persistent drought cuts into soybean production prospects in Argentina.

Canola remained stuck in a broad sideways trading range from a chart perspective. The most-active March contract settled between its 50- and 100-day moving averages.

About 36,614 canola contracts traded Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 35,613 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 22,194 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Canola

Months Prices Change 

 
   Jan    875.20 dn 1.10 
   Mar    860.70 up 2.20 
   May    854.20 dn 0.30 
   Jul    849.80 dn 2.00

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months  Prices                   Volume

Jan/Mar 18.00 over to 13.50 over 3,449 

   Jan/May 23.70 over to 19.40 over   213 
   Jan/Jul 28.10 over to 24.00 over   201

Mar/May 7.00 over to 3.30 over 3,737 

   Mar/Jul 10.90 over to 8.10 over    372 
   Mar/Nov 37.30 over to 32.40 over   483

May/Jul 5.10 over to 2.70 over 1,671 

   May/Nov 31.20 over to 28.70 over   334 
   Jul/Nov 27.70 over to 24.30 over   637

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1545ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.27% 0.92973 Delayed Quote.0.41%
BRENT OIL 3.09% 82.85 Delayed Quote.0.09%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.54% 1.68366 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.21% 99.812 Delayed Quote.10.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.51% 0.68187 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.73842 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.38% 183.2427 Delayed Quote.54.65%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.43% 1.44657 Delayed Quote.0.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.15% 0.87326 Delayed Quote.0.73%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.16% 172.05 Delayed Quote.66.81%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.12% 1.35405 Delayed Quote.7.89%
WTI 3.02% 77.433 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
Latest news
04:06pSocietal CDMO Announces Closing of $35.6 Million Concurrent Public Offerings
AQ
04:06pSyndax Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PR
04:06pRealty Income Appoints Gregory Whyte As Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
PR
04:06pTrinity Capital Inc. Announces Exemptive Relief for a Registered Investment Adviser ("RIA")
PR
04:06pAssociated Banc-Corp Increases Prime Rate
PR
04:06pAligos Therapeutics Initiates Dosing with its Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Drug Candidate, ALG-125755, in Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB)
GL
04:06pPURE Bioscience Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04:06pIsoray Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to January 12, 2022
GL
04:06pStreamline Health® Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
04:06pAM Best Affirms A+ (Superior) Rating for RLI Corp., RLI Insurance Co., Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Co.
BU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks welcome U.S. inflation relief, but wary of Fed
2Fed set to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation Grinch loses steam
3TESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Wall St edges lower ahead of Fed decision
5EU agrees EUR20 billion boost for energy funding to quit Russian gas

HOT NEWS