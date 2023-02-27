Advanced search
ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Mostly Higher, Mixed Trade in Comparable Markets

02/27/2023 | 03:43pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly higher on Monday despite mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil was lower, but European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were higher. Crude oil was down by more than $1 per barrel as speculation over further key interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve outweighed an unexpected supply disruption in Poland from a Russian oil and gas pipeline.

At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar gained three-tenths of a U.S. cent from Friday's close.

About 32,838 canola contracts traded Monday, which compares with Friday when 25,219 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 23,306 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Prices Change


Canola

Mar 841.30 up 6.90

May 823.70 up 4.00

Jul 818.70 up 2.30

Nov 793.80 dn 0.70


Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months  Prices                   Volume

Mar/May 24.50 over to 12.70 over 3,361

May/Jul 5.40 over to 3.40 over 3,770 

   May/Nov 28.10 over                   6

Jul/Nov 25.00 over to 21.70 over 3,778

Nov/Jan 4.50 under to 4.90 under 325 

   Nov/Mar  7.70 under                125

Jan/Mar 2.90 under to 3.00 under 141 

   Mar/May  3.30 under                  8 
   May/Jul  6.90 under                  4

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1542ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.09% 0.91459 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
BRENT OIL -1.35% 81.93 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.74% 1.6365 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.02% 100.33 Delayed Quote.3.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.32% 0.68943 Delayed Quote.1.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.73626 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.37% 1.44008 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.13% 0.8368 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.80% 414.9402 Real-time Quote.-4.91%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.11% 1.35787 Delayed Quote.0.49%
WTI -1.21% 75.668 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
HOT NEWS