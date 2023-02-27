ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Mostly Higher, Mixed Trade in Comparable Markets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was mostly higher on Monday despite mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil was lower, but European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were higher. Crude oil was down by more than $1 per barrel as speculation over further key interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve outweighed an unexpected supply disruption in Poland from a Russian oil and gas pipeline.

At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar gained three-tenths of a U.S. cent from Friday's close.

About 32,838 canola contracts traded Monday, which compares with Friday when 25,219 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 23,306 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Prices Change

Canola

Mar 841.30 up 6.90

May 823.70 up 4.00

Jul 818.70 up 2.30

Nov 793.80 dn 0.70

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume

Mar/May 24.50 over to 12.70 over 3,361

May/Jul 5.40 over to 3.40 over 3,770

May/Nov 28.10 over 6

Jul/Nov 25.00 over to 21.70 over 3,778

Nov/Jan 4.50 under to 4.90 under 325

Nov/Mar 7.70 under 125

Jan/Mar 2.90 under to 3.00 under 141

Mar/May 3.30 under 8 May/Jul 6.90 under 4

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1542ET