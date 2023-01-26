Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Rises With Spec Buying, Outside Markets

01/26/2023 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Thursday, seeing a continuation of Wednesday's correction off nearby lows as gains in outside markets provided spillover support.

Chicago soybeans and soyoil were higher on the day, underpinned by solid export demand and ongoing South American production uncertainty. European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were also stronger.

Chart-based speculative buying was a feature in the canola market, with both the March and May contracts holding above the psychological C$800 per-metric-ton mark.

Strength in the Canadian dollar and expectations for increased export competition from Australia tempered advances.

About 45,184 canola contracts traded Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 35,481 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 36,060 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Canola


Prices Change


Mar 806.10 up 5.60

May 807.10 up 7.50

Jul 809.50 up 8.60

Nov 794.50 up 8.20


Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
           Prices                    Volume

Mar/May 1.10 over to 2.00 under 9,500

Mar/Jul 1.00 under to 3.90 under 1,119 

   Mar/Nov 12.50 over to 12.00 over     37

May/Jul 1.10 under to 2.80 under 4,088 

   May/Nov 13.80 over to 12.50 over    909

Jul/Nov 16.10 over to 14.40 over 2,360 

   Nov/Jan  2.50 under                  17

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1530ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.26% 0.94846 Delayed Quote.2.21%
BRENT OIL 1.39% 87.35 Delayed Quote.0.61%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.36% 1.65471 Delayed Quote.0.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 1.15% 97.683 Delayed Quote.0.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.68% 0.68986 Delayed Quote.1.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.75001 Delayed Quote.1.32%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.65% 1.45188 Delayed Quote.0.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.21% 0.86535 Delayed Quote.0.95%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 1.40% 604.8629 Real-time Quote.-2.33%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.65% 467.4 End-of-day quote.-2.72%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.36% 1.333 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
WTI 0.98% 81.251 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
Latest news
03:35pCse Bulletin : Delist - CannAmerica Brands Corp. (CANA)
NE
03:33pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ beats G10 peers as investors assess BoC's move to the sidelines
RE
03:33pLiberty Broadband Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pNorthamoil : Hess to focus in 2023 on Bakken shale play
AQ
03:31pTown where kids cancer rose blasts deal over polluted site
AQ
03:31pShare savings scheme / primary insider trades
AQ
03:31pNordea Bank Abp : Repurchase of own shares on 26.01.2023
AQ
03:31pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Rises With Spec Buying, Outside Markets
DJ
03:30pBed Bath & Beyond receives default notice from JPMorgan
RE
03:29pSpotify down for thousands of users - Downdetector
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. economic growth expected in fourth quarter, outlook darkeni..
2Xiaomi Shares Rise After EV Plans Leak
3TESLA : UBS gives a Buy rating
4DELIVERY HERO : RBC remains its Buy rating
5Intrum : Report Q422 Eng

HOT NEWS