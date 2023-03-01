ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Slightly Higher on Strength in Comparable Oils

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market rebounded slightly Wednesday from Tuesday's losses on strength in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were up, while European rapeseed was mostly higher. Crude oil also rose despite growing U.S. stockpiles and indicators that the Federal Reserve may continue to raise key interest rates.

At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar was up less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Tuesday's close.

About 27,897 canola contracts were traded Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 33,238 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 16,646 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Months Prices Change

Canola

May 847.20 up 0.40 Jul 818.20 up 0.90 Nov 813.90 up 3.50 Jan 788.70 up 3.50

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 31.10 over to 25.00 over 185

May/Jul 5.00 over to 3.10 over 4,471

May/Nov 27.20 over to 25.10 over 195

Jul/Nov 25.50 over to 21.00 over 3,282

Nov/Jan 4.50 under to 5.00 under 151

Jan/Mar 2.90 under to 3.10 under 39

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

