Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Slightly Higher on Strength in Comparable Oils

03/01/2023 | 03:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market rebounded slightly Wednesday from Tuesday's losses on strength in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were up, while European rapeseed was mostly higher. Crude oil also rose despite growing U.S. stockpiles and indicators that the Federal Reserve may continue to raise key interest rates.

At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar was up less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Tuesday's close.

About 27,897 canola contracts were traded Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 33,238 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 16,646 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Months Prices Change


Canola 

   May    847.20 up 0.40 
   Jul    818.20 up 0.90 
   Nov    813.90 up 3.50 
   Jan    788.70 up 3.50

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months  Prices                   Volume 
 
   Mar/May 31.10 over to 25.00 over   185

May/Jul 5.00 over to 3.10 over 4,471 

   May/Nov 27.20 over to 25.10 over   195

Jul/Nov 25.50 over to 21.00 over 3,282

Nov/Jan 4.50 under to 5.00 under 151 

   Jan/Mar  2.90 under to 3.10 under   39

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1532ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.03% 0.91845 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
BRENT OIL 1.60% 84.42 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.47% 1.63406 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.19% 100.11 Delayed Quote.3.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.10% 0.6911 Delayed Quote.1.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.31% 0.73499 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.48% 1.45008 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.71% 0.84994 Delayed Quote.-2.74%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.33% 425.6822 Real-time Quote.-5.59%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.32% 1.3601 Delayed Quote.0.26%
WTI 1.48% 77.855 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
Latest news
03:44pVALMONT INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:44p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.952% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.994% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.887% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:41pFRO - Notification of trade
AQ
03:41pVice Media President Jesse Angelo leaving to form news provider
RE
03:40pUkraine is fiercely resisting Russian assault on Bakhmut - mercenary boss
RE
03:40pPUTNAM MASTER INTERMEDIATE INCOME TRUST Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03:39pGsk : US FDA Advisory Committee votes to support effectiveness and safety of GSK's respiratory syncytial virus older adult vaccine candidate
PU
03:38pSoybean Futures Rise as Lower Prices Spur Interest -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, BAE Systems, Columbia Banking, KLA ..
2Exclusive-Tesla readies revamp of Model Y codenamed 'Juniper' - sources
3EV startups from Lucid to Rivian see demand fade, supply chain issues l..
4Italy posts firm growth in 2022, but budget deficit overshoots
5NEOEN : Join Neoen's webcast presenting its 2022 full-year results

HOT NEWS