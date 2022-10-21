ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Strengthens on Technical Signals, Chicago Gains

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Friday, underpinned by supportive technical signals and gains in the Chicago soy complex.

The largest gains were in the nearby November contract, with intermonth spreading a feature as participants worked to exit the front month as options were set to expire. Thursday's move above key resistance levels was bullish from a chart standpoint, with wide crush margins also keeping end users in the market.

Weekly Canadian canola exports of 407,300 metric tons were nearly double what moved the previous week, according to the latest Canadian Grain Commission data. Domestic disappearance during the week ended Oct. 16 of 246,600 tons was up by 65% from the previous week.

Strength in the Canadian dollar put some pressure on values, tempering the gains.

About 40,985 canola contracts traded Friday, which compares with Thursday when 35,315 contracts changed hands.

Spreading was a feature, accounting for 31,504 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola

Nov 898.90 up 13.50

Jan 880.50 up 4.20

Mar 884.30 up 6.60

May 887.00 up 7.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Nov/Jan 19.90 over to 11.00 over 4,465

Nov/Mar 17.00 over to 11.90 over 87 Nov/Nov 44.00 over 1

Jan/Mar 1.70 over to 4.00 under 5,468

Jan/May 0.50 over to 5.10 under 100

Mar/May 1.10 under to 2.90 under 3,395

Mar/Jul 1.50 under to 3.70 under 152

May/Jul 0.10 under to 0.90 under 1,569

Jul/Nov 29.60 over to 25.60 over 515

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

