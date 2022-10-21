Advanced search
ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Strengthens on Technical Signals, Chicago Gains

10/21/2022 | 03:19pm EDT
WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Friday, underpinned by supportive technical signals and gains in the Chicago soy complex.

The largest gains were in the nearby November contract, with intermonth spreading a feature as participants worked to exit the front month as options were set to expire. Thursday's move above key resistance levels was bullish from a chart standpoint, with wide crush margins also keeping end users in the market.

Weekly Canadian canola exports of 407,300 metric tons were nearly double what moved the previous week, according to the latest Canadian Grain Commission data. Domestic disappearance during the week ended Oct. 16 of 246,600 tons was up by 65% from the previous week.

Strength in the Canadian dollar put some pressure on values, tempering the gains.

About 40,985 canola contracts traded Friday, which compares with Thursday when 35,315 contracts changed hands.

Spreading was a feature, accounting for 31,504 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Canola

Nov 898.90 up 13.50

Jan 880.50 up 4.20

Mar 884.30 up 6.60

May 887.00 up 7.90


Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:


Nov/Jan 19.90 over to 11.00 over 4,465 

   Nov/Mar 17.00 over to 11.90 over     87 
   Nov/Nov 44.00 over                    1

Jan/Mar 1.70 over to 4.00 under 5,468 

   Jan/May  0.50 over to 5.10 under    100

Mar/May 1.10 under to 2.90 under 3,395 

   Mar/Jul  1.50 under to 3.70 under   152

May/Jul 0.10 under to 0.90 under 1,569 

   Jul/Nov 29.60 over to 25.60 over    515

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1518ET

