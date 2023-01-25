Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Stronger on Short-Covering Correction

01/25/2023 | 03:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Wednesday, seeing a short-covering correction after dropping lower the previous five sessions.

In addition to the speculative buying interest, canola was also underpinned by solid export demand as crush margins remain wide.

Gains in Chicago soybeans were also supportive, although soyoil posted losses. European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were also down on the day.

About 35,481 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 34,963 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 22,570 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Canola


Prices Change


Mar 800.50 up 3.80

May 799.60 up 3.40

Jul 800.90 up 3.30

Nov 786.30 up 3.70


Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
           Prices                    Volume 
 
   Mar/May  1.80 over to 0.20 over   6,507 
   Mar/Jul  0.40 over to 1.10 under    126

May/Jul 0.30 under to 1.70 under 3,203 

   May/Nov 15.40 over to 12.90 over    203

Jul/Nov 17.00 over to 14.00 over 1,222 

   Nov/Jan  2.50 under to 2.90 under    24

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1543ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.01% 86.41 Delayed Quote.2.49%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.94% 596.5255 Real-time Quote.-2.21%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.58% 459.2 End-of-day quote.-3.91%
WTI 0.51% 80.455 Delayed Quote.1.43%
Latest news
03:49pStocks slide as corporate results spur recession feats
RE
03:49pMexico same-store sales up 10.6% in 2022, retail group says
RE
03:49p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.622% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.461% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.135% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47pRelatives of boeing 737 max crash victims urge u.s. judge to req…
RE
03:47pFactbox-The U.S. Treasury's tools to avoid breaching debt limit
RE
03:47pArtesian Resources Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend
AQ
03:45pWho is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?
RE
03:44pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Stronger on Short-Covering Correction
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML reports net profit of $1.98 billion in Q4, sees 25% sales growth i..
2Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector
3TESLA : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
4Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India - Downdetector
5Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, InterContinent..

HOT NEWS