ICE March sugar delivery at 26,383 lots, or 1.34 mln T - exchange

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Deliveries of raw sugar on the
expiry of the March contract on ICE exchange reached 26,383
lots, or 1.34 million tonnes, the largest on record for the
March contract, the exchange said on Tuesday.
A large delivery is usually seen as bearish for prices since
traders could not find better deals in the physical market.
But sugar prices were rallying on Tuesday tracking
strong gains in the oil market. High energy prices tend to
deviate sugarcane from sugar producing to ethanol making.
Brazilian ports of Santos and Paranagua will load most of
the deliverable sugar, around 990,000 tonnes, while Puerto
Quetzal in Guatemala will move around 215,000 tonnes, the
exchange said.
Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador and Nicaragua are among other
loading ports.
Traders said that Alvean, the world's largest sugar trader,
was the main deliverer of the sugar while French trader Sucden
was seen as the sole receiver.
The official data confirmed preliminary information from
traders on Monday.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira
Editing by Marguerita Choy
Editing by Marguerita Choy)