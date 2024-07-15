WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market took a step back on Monday following overall weakness in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil all retreated. Crude oil was also down after peak demand from the Independence Day holiday in the United States and lackluster economic data from China.

The Canadian dollar was down more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Friday's close.

One trader said that lower prices in the Chicago soy complex and canola gravitating to the C$600 per ton support level are contributing to the oilseed's weakness.

About 21,400 contracts have traded at 11:10 ET. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton:

Canola Price Change Nov 615.80 dn 2.90 Jan 624.40 dn 3.70 Mar 631.70 dn 4.40 May 635.40 dn 7.00

