  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Midday: Canola Rallies on Fund Buying, Weak Loonie

11/29/2022 | 12:09pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was rallying midday Tuesday, making double-digit gains.

One analyst said that more fund money was being put into the long side of the canola market after they went short last week.

The analyst also predicted that nearby canola could rise as high as C$875 per metric ton within the next two weeks.

While Chicago soyoil was mixed, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both higher. Crude oil also was higher, as OPEC+ plans to discuss possible production cuts this weekend.

The Canadian dollar also brought support to canola prices by losing seven-tenths of a U.S. cent from Monday's close.

Nearly 19,200 canola contracts were traded as of 11:21 a.m. ET. 

              Price         Change 
Canola     Jan 841.60     up 23.80 
           Mar 836.00     up 18.60 
           May 838.50     up 16.60 
           Jul 843.00     up 15.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1208ET

