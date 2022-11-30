ICE Midday: Soyoil Price Drop Drags Canola Down

WINNIPEG, Manatoba--The ICE Futures canola market was slightly lower midday Wednesday after encountering resistance at the C$850 per metric ton mark.

One trader attributed the decline to a collapse in soyoil prices at the start of trading, falling more than three U.S. cents per pound in a half-hour span before recovering some of the losses.

"That just pulled the rug out of canola for a little bit," the trader said. "We [were] finally getting a rebound from canola because canola was oversold and getting very undervalued again."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is set to announce new biodiesel fuel blends later this week.

While Chicago soyoil was lower Wednesday, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both fractionally higher. Meanwhile, crude oil rallied by two U.S. dollars per barrel due to U.S. stockpiles having their largest decline since 2019.

The Canadian dollar was more than one-quarter of a U.S. cent higher this morning.

Nearly 23,790 canola contracts were traded as of 11:53 a.m. ET.

Price Change Canola Jan 833.50 dn 2.60 Mar 832.00 dn 2.70 May 835.20 dn 3.00 Jul 838.90 dn 4.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

