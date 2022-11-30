Advanced search
ICE Midday: Soyoil Price Drop Drags Canola Down

11/30/2022 | 12:33pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manatoba--The ICE Futures canola market was slightly lower midday Wednesday after encountering resistance at the C$850 per metric ton mark.

One trader attributed the decline to a collapse in soyoil prices at the start of trading, falling more than three U.S. cents per pound in a half-hour span before recovering some of the losses.

"That just pulled the rug out of canola for a little bit," the trader said. "We [were] finally getting a rebound from canola because canola was oversold and getting very undervalued again."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is set to announce new biodiesel fuel blends later this week.

While Chicago soyoil was lower Wednesday, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both fractionally higher. Meanwhile, crude oil rallied by two U.S. dollars per barrel due to U.S. stockpiles having their largest decline since 2019.

The Canadian dollar was more than one-quarter of a U.S. cent higher this morning.

Nearly 23,790 canola contracts were traded as of 11:53 a.m. ET. 

         Price          Change 
Canola   Jan 833.50    dn 2.60 
         Mar 832.00    dn 2.70 
         May 835.20    dn 3.00 
         Jul 838.90    dn 4.10

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1232ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.11% 0.90898 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
BRENT OIL 2.03% 86.63 Delayed Quote.6.82%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.22% 1.61915 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.64% 102.787 Delayed Quote.12.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.27% 0.70056 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.30% 0.73814 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.31% 1.39827 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.35% 0.84463 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.01% 440.8636 Real-time Quote.3.98%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.28% 1.35441 Delayed Quote.6.78%
WTI 2.00% 80.287 Delayed Quote.1.55%
HOT NEWS