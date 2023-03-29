WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market sought its fifth straight day of gains on Wednesday while being lifted by comparable oils.

European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were on the rise, but Chicago soyoil was lower to start the day. Crude oil was also advancing because of Kurdistan's halt to its exports.

The Canadian dollar was up more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Tuesday's close.

The federal Liberal government unveiled its latest budget in the House of Commons on Tuesday with the deficit rising to C$40.1 billion.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:45 CDT:

Price Change Canola May 768.70 up 6.30 Jul. 752.50 up 4.50 Nov. 725.50 up 2.00 Jan. 729.20 up 2.20

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

