WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger to start the day, receiving spillover from vegetable oils.

Chicago soyoil was higher, as well as European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. However, crude oil showed declines due to inflation concerns and a rising United States dollar.

The Canadian dollar was down more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Friday's close.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 8:42 CDT:

Price Change May 778.20 up 15.10 Jul. 747.20 up 10.90 Nov. 705.70 up 11.80 Jan. 707.90 up 11.30

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

