Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ICE Morning Comment: ICE Canola Higher After Holiday Break

12/28/2022 | 10:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was higher at the start of Wednesday's session as the Canadian markets resume trading after the holiday break.

Crude oil was mixed to start the day, as it was affected by China's easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the European Union and G7's price cap on Russian crude oil and U.S. oil refineries resuming operations after being shut down last week due to cold weather.

Chicago soyoil was down, while Malaysian palm oil was mostly lower. On the other hand, European rapeseed was mostly higher.

The Canadian dollar was up a half of a U.S. cent compared with Tuesday's close.

About 9,030 canola contracts were traded as of 9:39 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollar per metric ton as of 9:39 a.m. ET: 

Canola   Price  Change 
Jan      870.80 up 3.30 
Mar      874.90 up 10.20 
May      872.00 up 10.00 
Jul      867.40 up 6.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1006ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.91% 0.91826 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
BRENT OIL -2.82% 82.75 Delayed Quote.8.47%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.74% 1.63842 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.13% 98.817 Delayed Quote.7.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.46% 0.68311 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.25% 0.73737 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.27% 1.4424 Delayed Quote.0.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 1.15% 0.85794 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
OIL REFINERIES LTD. -1.02% 1.256 End-of-day quote.40.49%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.79% 424.9697 Real-time Quote.7.35%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.25% 1.35595 Delayed Quote.7.30%
WTI -2.77% 77.505 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Latest news "Commodities"
10:36aGold dips from 6-month high as market seeks fresh drivers
RE
10:30aU.S. Mid-Atlantic Factory Activity Rebounded Slightly in December -- Richmond Fed
DJ
10:15aU.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in November for Sixth Consecutive Month -- NAR
DJ
10:15aChicago PMI on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:07aICE Morning Comment: ICE Canola Higher After Holiday Break
DJ
09:57aSpot palladium falls 3%…
RE
09:57a2022 was the year of commodities
MS
09:49aChile's SQM and supervisors reach agreement to avoid strike: union
RE
09:46aU.s. natural gas futures drop over 10%…
RE
09:34aSOFTS-Raw sugar edges higher; arabica coffee also gains
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in..
2North American Morning Briefing: Caution Continues to Dominate; Tesla S..
3Galaxy To Acquire Helios Bitcoin Mining Facility from Argo Blockchain
4CanSino Biologics : First Overseas Shipment of CanSinoBIO's Convidecia ..
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS