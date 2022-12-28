ICE Morning Comment: ICE Canola Higher After Holiday Break

WINNIPEG--The ICE Futures canola market was higher at the start of Wednesday's session as the Canadian markets resume trading after the holiday break.

Crude oil was mixed to start the day, as it was affected by China's easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the European Union and G7's price cap on Russian crude oil and U.S. oil refineries resuming operations after being shut down last week due to cold weather.

Chicago soyoil was down, while Malaysian palm oil was mostly lower. On the other hand, European rapeseed was mostly higher.

The Canadian dollar was up a half of a U.S. cent compared with Tuesday's close.

About 9,030 canola contracts were traded as of 9:39 a.m. ET.

Prices in Canadian dollar per metric ton as of 9:39 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change Jan 870.80 up 3.30 Mar 874.90 up 10.20 May 872.00 up 10.00 Jul 867.40 up 6.80

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

