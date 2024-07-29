WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market retreated to start the week, following the lead of most vegetable oils.

Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were down, while European rapeseed was mostly lower. However, crude oil was steady to higher.

The Canadian dollar was down less than one-tenth of a U.S cent compared with Friday's close. The U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its latest key interest rate decision Wednesday.

Roughly 11,700 contracts were traded. Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton as of 9:33 a.m. ET:

Canola Price Change Nov. 638.40 dn 8.10 Jan. 646.70 dn 7.40 Mar. 653.60 dn 6.30 May 656.60 dn 4.70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-24 1003ET