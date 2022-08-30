ICE Review: A Turnaround Tuesday for Canola

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--There was a dramatic turnaround on Tuesday in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures, erasing double-digit losses to end with moderate increases.

There was a similar occurrence with the Chicago soy complex, that saw large declines in soybean almost evaporate. Meanwhile soyoil ended relatively steady and soymeal finished off its lows. That reduced pressure benefited canola.

However, there were double-digit losses in European rapeseed and smaller losses in Malaysian palm oil. A sharp downturn in global crude oil prices weighed on vegetable oils.

The Prairie forecast has called for warmer temperatures and little, if any, rain for the rest of the week. That will bode well for harvest progress across the region.

The Canadian dollar is weaker at mid-afternoon as the loonie pulls back to 76.30 U.S. cents, compared to Monday's close of 76.87.

There were 26,724 contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 19,818 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 17,632 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change

Canola

Nov 843.80 up 5.30 Jan 851.80 up 6.00 Mar 857.50 up 6.00 May 857.90 up 4.90

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 6.50 under to 8.00 under 3,919 Nov/Mar 10.60 under to 13.80 under 184 Nov/May 12.00 under to 14.40 under 89 Jan/Mar 3.90 under to 6.00 under 3,047 Mar/May 0.30 under to 1.60 under 1,305 May/Jul 0.70 over to 0.70 under 150 May/Nov 33.00 over to 29.00 over 6 Jul/Nov 33.50 over to 26.30 over 116

