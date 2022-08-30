Log in
ICE Review: A Turnaround Tuesday for Canola

08/30/2022 | 03:52pm EDT
WINNIPEG, Manitoba--There was a dramatic turnaround on Tuesday in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures, erasing double-digit losses to end with moderate increases.

There was a similar occurrence with the Chicago soy complex, that saw large declines in soybean almost evaporate. Meanwhile soyoil ended relatively steady and soymeal finished off its lows. That reduced pressure benefited canola.

However, there were double-digit losses in European rapeseed and smaller losses in Malaysian palm oil. A sharp downturn in global crude oil prices weighed on vegetable oils.

The Prairie forecast has called for warmer temperatures and little, if any, rain for the rest of the week. That will bode well for harvest progress across the region.

The Canadian dollar is weaker at mid-afternoon as the loonie pulls back to 76.30 U.S. cents, compared to Monday's close of 76.87.

There were 26,724 contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 19,818 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 17,632 contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
                Price     Change

Canola 

   Nov          843.80    up 5.30 
   Jan          851.80    up 6.00 
   Mar          857.50    up 6.00 
   May          857.90    up 4.90

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months                Prices                Volume 
   Nov/Jan       6.50 under to 8.00 under       3,919 
   Nov/Mar       10.60 under to 13.80 under       184 
   Nov/May       12.00 under to 14.40 under        89 
   Jan/Mar       3.90 under to 6.00 under       3,047 
   Mar/May       0.30 under to 1.60 under       1,305 
   May/Jul       0.70 over to 0.70 under          150 
   May/Nov       33.00 over to 29.00 over           6 
   Jul/Nov       33.50 over to 26.30 over         116

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

Write to Glen Hallick at news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1551ET

